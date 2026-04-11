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Nizar Amidi: Navigating Iraq's Political Crossroads

Nizar Amidi was elected President of Iraq by the parliament, representing the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan amid political turmoil and external conflict. His victory comes after months of political stalemate and amid regional tensions exacerbated by the US-Israeli war on Iran impacting Iraq's stability and economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:52 IST
Nizar Amidi: Navigating Iraq's Political Crossroads
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Nizar Amidi has been elected as the President of Iraq, representing the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, following an extended political impasse five months after parliamentary elections.

Amidi's election comes at a tumultuous time, as Iraq finds itself amidst regional tensions aggravated by the ongoing US-Israeli confrontation with Iran. This conflict has resulted in attacks on both US and Iraqi military targets and a significant disruption to Iraq's oil exports.

The parliamentary vote exceeded the constitutional deadline, reflecting Iraq's current political volatility. Amidi now faces the challenge of navigating a complex political landscape while contending with external pressures and domestic expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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