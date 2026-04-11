Bengal Election Showdown: BJP Pledges Change, TMC Fights Back

As West Bengal readies for its assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made significant pledges targeting women voters, promising ₹3,000 per month. Addressing rallies in Purba Bardhaman and Murshidabad, Modi criticized the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of spreading misinformation and corruption. He assured supporters of significant reforms, including a legal crackdown and major development projects.

Modi's campaign promises included benefits for farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and industrial development for potato and jute farmers. He also announced a white paper to expose TMC's alleged corruption over 15 years. Modi accused TMC of failing tribal communities, promising housing projects. He reiterated the BJP's commitment to implementing the Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged the BJP's attempt to disqualify her candidacy and criticized their plans for division through the Delimitation Bill. She opposed the Uniform Civil Code and raised concerns over electoral fairness, vowing to combat BJP's policies. The elections, with results expected on May 4, mark a critical juncture for both parties.