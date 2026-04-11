Left Menu

Bengal Election Showdown: BJP Pledges Change, TMC Fights Back

Ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls, PM Modi has vowed financial support and development promises to win over voters, accusing TMC of corruption. In response, CM Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP's governance style and opposed its policies. The highly anticipated election results are due on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 23:00 IST
Bengal Election Showdown: BJP Pledges Change, TMC Fights Back
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As West Bengal readies for its assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made significant pledges targeting women voters, promising ₹3,000 per month. Addressing rallies in Purba Bardhaman and Murshidabad, Modi criticized the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of spreading misinformation and corruption. He assured supporters of significant reforms, including a legal crackdown and major development projects.

Modi's campaign promises included benefits for farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and industrial development for potato and jute farmers. He also announced a white paper to expose TMC's alleged corruption over 15 years. Modi accused TMC of failing tribal communities, promising housing projects. He reiterated the BJP's commitment to implementing the Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged the BJP's attempt to disqualify her candidacy and criticized their plans for division through the Delimitation Bill. She opposed the Uniform Civil Code and raised concerns over electoral fairness, vowing to combat BJP's policies. The elections, with results expected on May 4, mark a critical juncture for both parties.

TRENDING

1
Highway Collision Unveils Smuggling Operation

Highway Collision Unveils Smuggling Operation

 India
2
Sanju Samson's Spectacular Century Powers CSK to Victory

Sanju Samson's Spectacular Century Powers CSK to Victory

 India
3
Nitish Kumar Transitions to Rajya Sabha, Resigns as Bihar CM

Nitish Kumar Transitions to Rajya Sabha, Resigns as Bihar CM

 India
4
Escalation Amid Easter Peace: Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Russian Border Tensions

Escalation Amid Easter Peace: Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Russian Border ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026