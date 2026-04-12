Netanyahu Claims 'Historic Achievements' in Countering Iran

In a video statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proclaimed 'historic achievements' in the ongoing campaign against Iran's nuclear ambitions. While asserting more work remains, Netanyahu highlighted the progress in thwarting Iran's approach towards nuclear armament and missile production.

He emphasized the strategic need to address two existential threats - Iran's potential nuclear capabilities and missile proliferation. Netanyahu stressed that the objective is to diplomatically or militarily remove over 400 kilograms of enriched uranium from Iran. The Israeli leader used a map to illustrate the strategic necessity of counter-striking the Iranian axis.

Netanyahu also detailed the broader regional impact, citing weakened adversaries like Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and Hamas in Gaza. He announced potential peace talks with Lebanon, aimed at disarming Hezbollah. These actions, spurred by Israel's military and diplomatic strategy, supposedly mirror a shift in power dynamics within the region, with Israel emerging more secure.

(With inputs from agencies.)