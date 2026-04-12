China Unveils 10 New Incentives for Taiwan Amid Calls for Reconciliation
China introduced 10 incentives aimed at Taiwan, focused on easing tourist restrictions and allowing 'healthy' TV content, following KMT leader Cheng Li-wun's visit. The measures aim at fostering communication with Taiwan's opposition and require opposition to Taiwan independence. No response from Taiwan's government yet.
- Country:
- China
In a strategic move to improve cross-strait relations, China announced 10 new incentives for Taiwan on Sunday. The measures include easing tourist curbs and allowing select Taiwanese television content. These developments follow the visit of Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of Taiwan's Kuomintang party, who recently met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The official news agency, Xinhua, detailed plans to establish communication between Taiwan's KMT and China's Communist Party. Agreements were made regarding the resumption of flights and liberalizing inspection standards for food and fishery imports, contingent upon opposition to Taiwan's independence.
China's latest incentives for Taiwan come amidst ongoing tensions, as Beijing labels Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te a 'separatist.' Taipei counters Chinese import restrictions as unfounded. These measures signify a cautious step towards reconciliation, but Taiwan's democratic leadership remains wary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- XiJinping
- Kuomintang
- tourism
- ChengLi-wun
- reconciliation
- tensions
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