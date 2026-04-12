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Running for Equality: Upholding Ambedkar's Legacy

Rahul Gandhi criticizes the RSS-BJP, accusing them of undermining the Indian Constitution to deny equality. At the 'Run For Ambedkar, Run For Constitution' marathon, he emphasizes safeguarding constitutional values. Former cricketer Azharuddin supports the initiative, highlighting unity and equality as essential for India's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 10:09 IST
Running for Equality: Upholding Ambedkar's Legacy
Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold assertion, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce critique against the RSS-BJP on Sunday, accusing them of attempting to dismantle the Indian Constitution. Speaking at the 'Run For Ambedkar, Run For Constitution' marathon, Gandhi urged the public to uphold the values enshrined by BR Ambedkar.

Gandhi's remarks come ahead of Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14, reinforcing his commitment to social equality and constitutional integrity. He accused the current ruling ideologies of diminishing the Constitution's importance, despite public gestures of respect.

Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin echoed Gandhi's sentiments, praising the Congress-led initiative. Azharuddin emphasized that through unity and recognition of constitutional principles, India could achieve progress. The marathon serves as a testament to Ambedkar's enduring influence and the ongoing struggle for justice and equality.

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