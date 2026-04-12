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Easter Truce Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Accusations

The Russian Defense Ministry claims Ukrainian forces violated the Easter ceasefire, while Russia maintained the truce. Civilians were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Kursk region, the Ministry stated. Despite agreements, both nations accused each other of breaching the Orthodox Easter ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 13:20 IST
Easter Truce Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Accusations
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Amid a temporary Easter ceasefire, tensions between Russia and Ukraine have resurfaced with both nations accusing each other of violating the agreed-upon truce. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that Ukrainian forces were responsible for breaking the ceasefire.

The incident allegedly involved a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Kursk region, injuring several civilians, including a child. These claims were publicized by Russian news agencies but remain unverified by independent sources.

The ceasefire, announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 9, was meant to last during the Orthodox Easter from 4 p.m. on Saturday to midnight Sunday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also committed to the truce, but mutual accusations of violations quickly emerged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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