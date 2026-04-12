Vijay's Battlefront: A Two-Sided Contest in Tamil Nadu

TVK chief Vijay, speaking at a rally in Kanyakumari, emphasized that the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be a direct contest between his party and the ruling DMK. Despite claims of a diverse political landscape, Vijay framed the election as a choice between anti-people governance and his people-centric policies.

Vijay's rally was notable for the massive turnout of supporters, who cheered as he rode a bicycle through the venue. He outlined a vision for '21st-century good governance', including the establishment of a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, an AI City, and a dedicated AI University to propel India's tech economy on a global scale.

However, Vijay's campaign has faced challenges, such as criticism on social media over uncertain public meeting schedules and safety incidents involving his convoy. Despite these hurdles, he continues to rally supporters, emphasizing the importance of digital democracy and combating administrative corruption.