Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid a visit to the family of martyr Sunil Kumar, who lost his life in Operation Sindoor. He expressed his condolences and support to Kumar's widow, Sujata Kumari, and their children.

Singh later convened with representatives from various social, religious, and business groups. They acknowledged his continued contributions to Lucknow's development as the city's current MP. Singh's influence and support have been pivotal in several local projects.

In addition, Singh's visit to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly allowed him to reflect on its democratic heritage. He lauded the audio-visual museum for its effective portrayal of this history and encouraged public visits. Singh commended the state government and the Speaker for this cultural initiative.