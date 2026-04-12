Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Honors Martyr Family & Celebrates Heritage

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with the family of fallen soldier Sunil Kumar, offering his blessings. He interacted with social and business groups, praised development in Lucknow, and visited the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Singh urged the public to explore the Assembly's audio-visual museum highlighting democratic history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:50 IST
Rajnath Singh Honors Martyr Family & Celebrates Heritage
Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid a visit to the family of martyr Sunil Kumar, who lost his life in Operation Sindoor. He expressed his condolences and support to Kumar's widow, Sujata Kumari, and their children.

Singh later convened with representatives from various social, religious, and business groups. They acknowledged his continued contributions to Lucknow's development as the city's current MP. Singh's influence and support have been pivotal in several local projects.

In addition, Singh's visit to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly allowed him to reflect on its democratic heritage. He lauded the audio-visual museum for its effective portrayal of this history and encouraged public visits. Singh commended the state government and the Speaker for this cultural initiative.

TRENDING

1
Australia Strengthens Ties with Asian Allies for Fuel Security

Australia Strengthens Ties with Asian Allies for Fuel Security

 Australia
2
Australia and U.S. Bolster Critical Minerals Venture with Historic Funding

Australia and U.S. Bolster Critical Minerals Venture with Historic Funding

 Australia
3
Fuel Fury: Ireland's Unyielding Battle for Affordable Energy

Fuel Fury: Ireland's Unyielding Battle for Affordable Energy

 United Kingdom
4
Geordin Hill-Lewis Leads the Democratic Alliance: A New Chapter or More of the Same?

Geordin Hill-Lewis Leads the Democratic Alliance: A New Chapter or More of t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026