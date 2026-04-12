Chandra Bose's Political Shift: A Turn Towards Unity

In a significant political move, Chandra Bose, the grandnephew of legendary freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, has joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) just days ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.

Bose, a former BJP leader, criticized the party for what he described as 'divisive politics' that contrasted with Netaji's ideals. He joined the TMC in the presence of state minister Bratya Basu and TMC MP Kirti Azad.

This shift marks a departure from his earlier stint with the BJP, which he joined in 2016. Bose's move ahead of the elections scheduled for April 23 and April 29, with counting on May 4, underscores his commitment to combating communal differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)