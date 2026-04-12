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Chandra Bose's Political Shift: A Turn Towards Unity

Chandra Bose, grandnephew of Subhas Chandra Bose, joined the Trinamool Congress, accusing the BJP of divisive politics. Bose emphasized the need to resist communal hatred and uphold unity. His decision comes ahead of West Bengal elections, marking a significant political shift from his earlier association with the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:59 IST
Chandra Bose's Political Shift: A Turn Towards Unity
Chandra Bose
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Chandra Bose, the grandnephew of legendary freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, has joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) just days ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.

Bose, a former BJP leader, criticized the party for what he described as 'divisive politics' that contrasted with Netaji's ideals. He joined the TMC in the presence of state minister Bratya Basu and TMC MP Kirti Azad.

This shift marks a departure from his earlier stint with the BJP, which he joined in 2016. Bose's move ahead of the elections scheduled for April 23 and April 29, with counting on May 4, underscores his commitment to combating communal differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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