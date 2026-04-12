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Empowering Women in Parliament: Call for Support for Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

Delhi BJP's women leaders, including MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj, launched a phone campaign supporting the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. This legislation aims to increase women's representation in Lok Sabha to 33%. The government plans to discuss amendments in a special parliamentary session in April 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 20:30 IST
Empowering Women in Parliament: Call for Support for Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's women politicians in Delhi, spearheaded by Lok Sabha MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj, initiated a phone campaign on Sunday to rally support for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

The legislation, also known as the Women's Reservation Act, aims to boost women's representation in the Lok Sabha to 33%, with a draft Bill proposing an increase in seats to 816, including 273 reserved for women.

A special parliamentary session from April 16 to 18 will address the proposed amendments, which government leaders hope will facilitate a political and social transformation by the 2029 general elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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