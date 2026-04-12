Diplomatic Discussions: Putin and Pezeshkian on Middle East Peace

In a recent phone dialogue, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, addressed the evolving situation in the Middle East, according to Kremlin reports.

Pezeshkian provided insights into the ongoing US-Iran discussions in Pakistan, extending his gratitude towards Moscow for its role in reducing tensions.

The Kremlin highlighted Putin's commitment to facilitating a diplomatic solution that seeks to establish an enduring peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)