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Diplomatic Discussions: Putin and Pezeshkian on Middle East Peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a phone call to discuss Middle East developments. Pezeshkian updated Putin on US-Iran talks, and thanked Moscow for its efforts in de-escalation. Putin expressed readiness to assist in achieving a diplomatic resolution for lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:49 IST
Diplomatic Discussions: Putin and Pezeshkian on Middle East Peace
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  • Russian Federation

In a recent phone dialogue, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, addressed the evolving situation in the Middle East, according to Kremlin reports.

Pezeshkian provided insights into the ongoing US-Iran discussions in Pakistan, extending his gratitude towards Moscow for its role in reducing tensions.

The Kremlin highlighted Putin's commitment to facilitating a diplomatic solution that seeks to establish an enduring peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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