In a notable admission, U.S. President Donald Trump has recognized the possibility of sustained high oil and gasoline prices through the November midterm elections. His recent military actions against Iran are widely seen as a key factor.

The price of regular gasoline has exceeded $4 per gallon across the U.S., compounded by Trump's controversial blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This move comes as diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and Iran have failed to secure peace, further impacting global oil markets.

Trump's actions have led to decreased popularity domestically, with increasing dissatisfaction over fuel prices. The upcoming elections may reflect this unrest, as polls suggest a potential Democratic takeover of Congress, poised to investigate the administration's policies.