Hungary's Political Shift: Tisza Party Edges Towards Victory

In a significant political shift, Hungary's opposition Tisza party appears to be on the brink of a groundbreaking victory in the national election, as per two recent surveys. The polls, revealed after voting concluded on Sunday, suggest the centre-right Tisza party, led by Peter Magyar, could secure 55-57% of the vote, overtaking Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist Fidesz party.

This potential win marks the possibility of ending Orban's 16-year tenure and altering Hungary's contentious stance within the European Union. The result could facilitate a 90-billion-euro EU loan to Ukraine, previously blocked by Orban, and reduce Russian President Vladimir Putin's influence in the EU through his primary ally's defeat.

An Orban loss could pave the way for extensive reforms proposed by Tisza, targeting corruption and democratic stagnation attributed to Orban. However, Tisza's ability to enact change hinges on securing a two-thirds majority to reverse Orban's policies. Economic woes and government-linked oligarchic wealth accumulation have fueled public support for Tisza, indicating Hungary's readiness for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)