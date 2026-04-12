Calls for Congress Expulsions Amidst Sexual Misconduct Allegations Mount

Eric Swalwell, a prominent U.S. Representative and leading candidate for California governor, is under intense pressure following allegations of sexual misconduct. Several high-profile fellow Democrats have publicly urged him to resign from Congress.

Reports from The San Francisco Chronicle and CNN detail accusations by multiple women of nonconsensual encounters. Swalwell has denied these claims, labeling them "absolutely false." The Manhattan district attorney's office has confirmed an ongoing investigation into the allegations.

Amid the swirling controversy, bipartisan calls for ethical accountability have gained momentum, with some lawmakers asserting they would support expulsion motions against not only Swalwell but also other Congress members implicated in misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)