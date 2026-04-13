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Hungary’s Tisza Party Poised for Historic Election Victory

Hungary's Tisza Party seems set to win the national election, potentially ending Prime Minister Viktor Orban's reign. Early results showed Tisza leading with 132 seats. A win could shift Hungary's EU stance and secure crucial funding. Economic woes and corruption have eroded Orban's support among voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 00:39 IST
Hungary’s Tisza Party Poised for Historic Election Victory

In a significant electoral development, Hungary's opposition Tisza Party, led by Peter Magyar, appears headed for a momentous victory in the national elections, according to early results. The party leads with 132 seats in the 199-member parliament, overshadowing Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party.

Voter turnout reached a record high, indicating widespread public interest in the electoral outcome, with 77.8% of eligible citizens casting votes. The anticipated defeat of Orban, an ally of Russia and former US President Donald Trump, could transform Hungary's role in the European Union and affect EU dynamics significantly.

A Tisza win may usher in reforms targeting corruption and restoring institutional independence in Hungary. However, Tisza will require a two-thirds majority to dismantle Orban's legislative legacy. This electoral shift could resonate across Europe, impacting geopolitical alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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