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Hungary's Tisza Party Celebrates Historic Election Win

Hungary's opposition centre-right Tisza party has secured a significant victory in the national election, ending Prime Minister Viktor Orban's 16-year rule. Key politicians from Hungary and around the globe reacted, emphasizing the election as a pivotal moment for Hungary's role within the European Union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 13-04-2026 01:46 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 01:46 IST
Hungary's Tisza Party Celebrates Historic Election Win
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  • Hungary

Hungary's political landscape experienced a seismic shift as the opposition Tisza party emerged victorious in Sunday's national elections, as per partial results. This marked the end of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's 16-year tenure, a nationalist figure who has been supported by former U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia.

Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza party, declared April 12, 2026, a historic day for Hungary, coinciding with the anniversary of Hungary's EU referendum. The election results underscored a profound re-engagement with the European Union, heralded by foreign leaders.

Global voices reacted to the outcome, with expressions of hope for Hungary's renewed stance within the EU. Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, emphasized the strength of Europe's unity, while leaders from France, Germany, and other nations welcomed the democratic reaffirmation of European values by the Hungarian electorate.

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