Trump's Verbal Attack on Pope Leo: Clash Over Policies

In a heated exchange, U.S. President Donald Trump launched a verbal assault on Pope Leo, denouncing the religious leader as 'weak' on crime and 'terrible' for foreign policy. The comments came after Pope Leo voiced criticism of Trump's foreign and immigration policies.

Pope Leo has been a vocal critic of the recent U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, condemning President Trump's threats to dismantle Iranian civilization as 'unacceptable.' Additionally, the pope called for introspection concerning the treatment of migrants under the Trump administration.

Following his critiques, Trump advised that 'Leo should get his act together as Pope,' and openly expressed his disapproval of the pontiff in discussions with reporters.