Trump's Verbal Attack on Pope Leo: Clash Over Policies
U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized Pope Leo, labeling him 'weak' on crime and ineffective in foreign policy after the pontiff criticized Trump's stances on foreign affairs and immigration. Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Leo's comments on the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and migrant treatment.
In a heated exchange, U.S. President Donald Trump launched a verbal assault on Pope Leo, denouncing the religious leader as 'weak' on crime and 'terrible' for foreign policy. The comments came after Pope Leo voiced criticism of Trump's foreign and immigration policies.
Pope Leo has been a vocal critic of the recent U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, condemning President Trump's threats to dismantle Iranian civilization as 'unacceptable.' Additionally, the pope called for introspection concerning the treatment of migrants under the Trump administration.
Following his critiques, Trump advised that 'Leo should get his act together as Pope,' and openly expressed his disapproval of the pontiff in discussions with reporters.
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