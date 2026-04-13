Left Menu

Trump's Verbal Attack on Pope Leo: Clash Over Policies

U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized Pope Leo, labeling him 'weak' on crime and ineffective in foreign policy after the pontiff criticized Trump's stances on foreign affairs and immigration. Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Leo's comments on the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and migrant treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 07:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 07:00 IST
Trump's Verbal Attack on Pope Leo: Clash Over Policies
Pope Leo

In a heated exchange, U.S. President Donald Trump launched a verbal assault on Pope Leo, denouncing the religious leader as 'weak' on crime and 'terrible' for foreign policy. The comments came after Pope Leo voiced criticism of Trump's foreign and immigration policies.

Pope Leo has been a vocal critic of the recent U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, condemning President Trump's threats to dismantle Iranian civilization as 'unacceptable.' Additionally, the pope called for introspection concerning the treatment of migrants under the Trump administration.

Following his critiques, Trump advised that 'Leo should get his act together as Pope,' and openly expressed his disapproval of the pontiff in discussions with reporters.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Verbal Attack on Pope Leo: Clash Over Policies

Trump's Verbal Attack on Pope Leo: Clash Over Policies

 Global
2
Rory McIlroy's Historic Back-to-Back Masters Triumph

Rory McIlroy's Historic Back-to-Back Masters Triumph

 Global
3
Rafael Lopez Aliaga Leads Peru's Presidential Race

Rafael Lopez Aliaga Leads Peru's Presidential Race

 Peru
4
Mexico's Archery Triumphs and Ambitions: Aiming for LA 2028

Mexico's Archery Triumphs and Ambitions: Aiming for LA 2028

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026