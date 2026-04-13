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Congress Stands Firm: Rahul Gandhi Defends Pawan Khera Amid Legal Battle

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed unwavering support for Pawan Khera after the Assam government challenged his anticipatory bail in the Supreme Court. Khera is accused of making allegations against Assam's Chief Minister and his wife. Gandhi emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:43 IST
Congress Stands Firm: Rahul Gandhi Defends Pawan Khera Amid Legal Battle
Pawan Khera
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaffirmed his party's backing for Pawan Khera amid legal proceedings initiated by the Assam government at the Supreme Court. This comes after Khera received a week's transit anticipatory bail from the Telangana High Court, following allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife.

Khera, chairperson of the AICC media and publicity department, claimed at a recent press conference that the Chief Minister's wife holds multiple passports and undisclosed foreign properties, stirring controversy during the Assembly elections. The Sarmas have categorically dismissed these accusations as untrue.

In a social media post, Gandhi labeled the Assam Chief Minister as the most corrupt politician in the nation, vehemently opposing what he called an abuse of power to oppress critics. The Congress party maintains its stance of not being intimidated and stresses that it seeks transparency and adherence to constitutional values in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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