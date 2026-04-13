Congress Stands Firm: Rahul Gandhi Defends Pawan Khera Amid Legal Battle

On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaffirmed his party's backing for Pawan Khera amid legal proceedings initiated by the Assam government at the Supreme Court. This comes after Khera received a week's transit anticipatory bail from the Telangana High Court, following allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife.

Khera, chairperson of the AICC media and publicity department, claimed at a recent press conference that the Chief Minister's wife holds multiple passports and undisclosed foreign properties, stirring controversy during the Assembly elections. The Sarmas have categorically dismissed these accusations as untrue.

In a social media post, Gandhi labeled the Assam Chief Minister as the most corrupt politician in the nation, vehemently opposing what he called an abuse of power to oppress critics. The Congress party maintains its stance of not being intimidated and stresses that it seeks transparency and adherence to constitutional values in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)