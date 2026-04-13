Karnataka's Canal Project Controversy: Chief Minister's Accusations and Assurances
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the Centre of betraying the state by withholding funds for the Bhadra Upper Canal Project. He defended his government's financial strength and guarantee schemes, emphasizing their developmental role, while criticizing the opposition for misinformation. Despite challenges, he affirmed progress and condemned unmet financial promises from the Centre.
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Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has lashed out at the central government for allegedly reneging on its promise to fund the Bhadra Upper Canal Project. Labeling it as a 'betrayal,' Siddaramaiah insists that the Centre's decision leaves the state at a disadvantage.
Speaking at a bridge inauguration and other developmental events in Narasimharajapura, the Chief Minister discussed his government's financial position, countering claims that guarantee schemes have drained state funds. He asserted that these schemes are integral to the state's developmental strategies.
Siddaramaiah further criticized the BJP for spreading misinformation about the state's finances, while highlighting the economic growth rate under his administration. He emphasized the urgency of releasing funds promised by the 15th Finance Commission, decrying the Centre's unfulfilled commitments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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