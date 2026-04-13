Left Menu

Karnataka's Canal Project Controversy: Chief Minister's Accusations and Assurances

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the Centre of betraying the state by withholding funds for the Bhadra Upper Canal Project. He defended his government's financial strength and guarantee schemes, emphasizing their developmental role, while criticizing the opposition for misinformation. Despite challenges, he affirmed progress and condemned unmet financial promises from the Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chikkamagaluru | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:43 IST
Karnataka's Canal Project Controversy: Chief Minister's Accusations and Assurances
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has lashed out at the central government for allegedly reneging on its promise to fund the Bhadra Upper Canal Project. Labeling it as a 'betrayal,' Siddaramaiah insists that the Centre's decision leaves the state at a disadvantage.

Speaking at a bridge inauguration and other developmental events in Narasimharajapura, the Chief Minister discussed his government's financial position, countering claims that guarantee schemes have drained state funds. He asserted that these schemes are integral to the state's developmental strategies.

Siddaramaiah further criticized the BJP for spreading misinformation about the state's finances, while highlighting the economic growth rate under his administration. He emphasized the urgency of releasing funds promised by the 15th Finance Commission, decrying the Centre's unfulfilled commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Strengthens Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Hungarian Election Shakeup

Dollar Strengthens Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Hungarian Election Shakeup

 Global
2
Japan's Decision Hangs in Balance over Minesweeping in Hormuz

Japan's Decision Hangs in Balance over Minesweeping in Hormuz

 Japan
3
Kauvery Hospital Hosts 4th ECG Masterclass, Launches New Handbook

Kauvery Hospital Hosts 4th ECG Masterclass, Launches New Handbook

 India
4
Political Shift in Bihar: Nitish Kumar's Transition Sparks Controversy

Political Shift in Bihar: Nitish Kumar's Transition Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026