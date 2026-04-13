Abhishek Banerjee Criticizes BJP's Policies at Karimpur Rally

In a charged speech at an election rally in Karimpur, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee criticized the BJP, accusing it of enacting policies of 'detention and deprivation'. He highlighted the impact of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise on marginalized communities.

Banerjee alleged that the SIR disproportionately affected voters from marginal communities like Matuas and Namashudras, asserting that genuine voters were being stripped of their rights. He emphasized that the proper response to these alleged injustices is through the ballot.

The TMC leader also challenged the BJP to debate the performance of the Narendra Modi government compared to TMC's governance, while assuring the continuation of state welfare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)