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Abhishek Banerjee Criticizes BJP's Policies at Karimpur Rally

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of promoting policies that lead to 'detention and deprivation' during a rally in Karimpur. Banerjee criticized the BJP's Special Intensive Revision exercise and urged votes as a response, emphasizing TMC's dedication to welfare and Bengal's autonomy in state issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:43 IST
Abhishek Banerjee Criticizes BJP's Policies at Karimpur Rally
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged speech at an election rally in Karimpur, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee criticized the BJP, accusing it of enacting policies of 'detention and deprivation'. He highlighted the impact of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise on marginalized communities.

Banerjee alleged that the SIR disproportionately affected voters from marginal communities like Matuas and Namashudras, asserting that genuine voters were being stripped of their rights. He emphasized that the proper response to these alleged injustices is through the ballot.

The TMC leader also challenged the BJP to debate the performance of the Narendra Modi government compared to TMC's governance, while assuring the continuation of state welfare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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