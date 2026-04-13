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Tensions Escalate in Noida as Workers Demand Justice

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the BJP government over rising injustices following a violent protest by Noida workers. The unrest highlights economic disparities and wage issues, urging actions for labor rights and safety. An urgent meeting addressed these concerns, emphasizing the need for systemic solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:06 IST
Tensions Escalate in Noida as Workers Demand Justice
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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On Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the BJP government following a violent protest by employees in Noida Phase 2, claiming that "injustice has reached its peak" in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to reporters, Yadav expressed concerns over economic disparities and escalating unemployment under the current administration.

Yadav held both the administration and government responsible for the unrest, stating, "The entire responsibility lies with the administration and the government." He highlighted the wage disparities and accused the government of failing to provide relief similar to other states. The protest in Noida escalated with demonstrators demanding increased salaries, resulting in property damage and clashes with police.

The District Magistrate of Noida, Medha Roopam, conducted a meeting with state labor officials to address workers' safety, wage increases, and overtime compensation. The gathering aimed to discuss measures for maintaining industrial peace and safeguarding workers' rights, as tensions continue to rise amid widespread economic grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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