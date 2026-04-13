A New Economic Uprising: Meerut's Call Against BJP Policies

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, announced plans for an 'economic freedom movement' to rise from Meerut, challenging the ruling BJP's economic policies.

Yadav, speaking amidst ongoing protests in Meerut, accused the BJP of implementing policies that undermine traditional businesses in favor of multinational corporations.

Protests in Meerut's Central Market continue as traders and residents oppose government zoning actions, which they argue threaten their economic security.