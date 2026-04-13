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A New Economic Uprising: Meerut's Call Against BJP Policies

Akhilesh Yadav has announced that a new 'economic freedom movement' will emerge from Meerut to protest against BJP's policies, which he claims harm traders and the economy. The movement echoes the 1857 uprising and criticizes BJP's alleged alliance with multinational corporations at the expense of traditional businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:45 IST
A New Economic Uprising: Meerut's Call Against BJP Policies
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, announced plans for an 'economic freedom movement' to rise from Meerut, challenging the ruling BJP's economic policies.

Yadav, speaking amidst ongoing protests in Meerut, accused the BJP of implementing policies that undermine traditional businesses in favor of multinational corporations.

Protests in Meerut's Central Market continue as traders and residents oppose government zoning actions, which they argue threaten their economic security.

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