Peru's Political Race Intensifies as Fujimori Takes Narrow Lead

In a tense electoral environment, Keiko Fujimori has taken a tentative lead in Peru's presidential election as vote counting continues. The initial results show Fujimori with 17% of the vote, narrowly ahead of her closest rivals, Rafael Lopez Aliaga and Jorge Nieto.

The delayed counting process follows logistical issues that resulted in polling hour extensions. More than 50,000 voters affected by these delays had until 6 p.m. on Monday to cast their ballots, with the delay caused by the late delivery of voting materials in Lima, according to electoral officials.

This election highlights Peru's ongoing political instability, marked by years of turmoil and frequent leadership changes. With the likelihood of a runoff on June 7, uncertainty reigns, influencing global investments in the resource-rich nation.