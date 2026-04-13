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Peru's Political Race Intensifies as Fujimori Takes Narrow Lead

In Peru's presidential election, Keiko Fujimori leads with a slim margin amid prolonged vote counting. With none of the candidates close to the required 50% for outright victory, a runoff is expected, extending political uncertainty in the resource-rich nation. Voters face extended hours due to delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:52 IST
Peru's Political Race Intensifies as Fujimori Takes Narrow Lead
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In a tense electoral environment, Keiko Fujimori has taken a tentative lead in Peru's presidential election as vote counting continues. The initial results show Fujimori with 17% of the vote, narrowly ahead of her closest rivals, Rafael Lopez Aliaga and Jorge Nieto.

The delayed counting process follows logistical issues that resulted in polling hour extensions. More than 50,000 voters affected by these delays had until 6 p.m. on Monday to cast their ballots, with the delay caused by the late delivery of voting materials in Lima, according to electoral officials.

This election highlights Peru's ongoing political instability, marked by years of turmoil and frequent leadership changes. With the likelihood of a runoff on June 7, uncertainty reigns, influencing global investments in the resource-rich nation.

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