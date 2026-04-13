Bint Jbeil: Heart of Conflict in Southern Lebanon

Fighting intensified in the strategic town of Bint Jbeil as Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants clashed fiercely. Israeli troops appear to be encircling the town in southern Lebanon, responding to rocket attacks launched by Hezbollah. The skirmishes are escalating despite a recent US-Iran truce agreement.

In a diplomatic push, Lebanon and Israel are set to meet in the US for direct negotiations. However, the conflict's toll remains staggering, with over 2,000 dead in Lebanon, including women, children, and medical workers. Israeli military operations focus on establishing a security zone along the Litani River.

The Lebanese Red Cross mourns the loss of a volunteer killed in an Israeli strike. Tensions remain high as Hezbollah reports several attacks on Israeli positions. Meanwhile, a satellite image shows the destruction in Bint Jbeil, a town pivotal to past conflicts between Israel and Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)