Left Menu

AIADMK Promises Swift Action Amidst Election Scandal

AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami pledges to investigate a leaked audio featuring DMK's A Raja discussing his imprisonment. Palaniswami indicates potential probes into allegations of a kidney sale racket and corruption by local government officials, promising accountability if AIADMK secures a win in the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:17 IST
AIADMK Promises Swift Action Amidst Election Scandal
Edappadi K Palaniswami
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami assured voters of prompt action regarding a leaked audio recording featuring DMK's A Raja.

During an election rally, Palaniswami criticized the current DMK government on various concerns and vowed to address a purported kidney sale racket and corruption by Minister K N Nehru.

If elected, he promises investigations and action into these allegations, spotlighting his commitment to transparency and governance reform.

TRENDING

1
Robots Steal the Show at Hong Kong Expo

Robots Steal the Show at Hong Kong Expo

 Global
2
Streamlining Industry Approvals: Andhra Pradesh's Deregulation Drive

Streamlining Industry Approvals: Andhra Pradesh's Deregulation Drive

 India
3
Bahrain Protests Against Drone Attacks from Iraq

Bahrain Protests Against Drone Attacks from Iraq

 Global
4
Maharashtra's Green Energy Surge: New Pumped Storage Project Unveiled

Maharashtra's Green Energy Surge: New Pumped Storage Project Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026