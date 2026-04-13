AIADMK Promises Swift Action Amidst Election Scandal
AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami pledges to investigate a leaked audio featuring DMK's A Raja discussing his imprisonment. Palaniswami indicates potential probes into allegations of a kidney sale racket and corruption by local government officials, promising accountability if AIADMK secures a win in the upcoming elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:17 IST
- Country:
- India
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami assured voters of prompt action regarding a leaked audio recording featuring DMK's A Raja.
During an election rally, Palaniswami criticized the current DMK government on various concerns and vowed to address a purported kidney sale racket and corruption by Minister K N Nehru.
If elected, he promises investigations and action into these allegations, spotlighting his commitment to transparency and governance reform.
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