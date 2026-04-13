Mark Carney's Liberals Poised for Majority Victory in Canada's Political Landscape

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is on the brink of solidifying a parliamentary majority for his Liberal government, a move expected to enhance his authority to push through vital legislative changes in Canada's shifting political landscape. Critical elections in Ontario and Quebec may decide the Liberals' fate.

Winning just one of the three seats in these special elections will suffice for a majority in the 343-seat House of Commons. Pollsters predict Carney's party may secure at least two, allowing him to govern more freely amidst growing geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

Carney's leadership strength is further emphasized as key politicians, like Conservative Marilyn Gladu, recently switched allegiances, highlighting his traction in political circles. The Liberals are also projected to retain control of two additional Ontario seats, previously occupied by senior party figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)