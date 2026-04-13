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Hungarian Leader's Delicate Diplomacy: The Magyar-Putin Dynamic

Hungarian election winner Péter Magyar, after his victory against Putin-ally Viktor Orbán, stated he would speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin if contacted. Magyar aims to discuss ending the war and plans to review all Russian energy contracts in Hungary, adjusting them if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:36 IST
Hungarian Leader's Delicate Diplomacy: The Magyar-Putin Dynamic
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Newly elected Hungarian leader Péter Magyar set the tone for his foreign policy by addressing relations with Russia in a press conference on Monday. He stated he is open to discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing that he would not initiate the call but would answer if called.

Magyar expressed a desire to relay the importance of ending the ongoing conflict and reducing hostilities, while acknowledging that a brief conversation was unlikely to change the situation unilaterally. His stance emerged shortly after defeating Viktor Orbán, a known ally of Putin, in a decisive electoral victory.

Beyond the political dialogue, Magyar signaled an intent to scrutinize Hungary's existing energy agreements with Russia. He plans a comprehensive review that could lead to renegotiations or cancellations should they not align with Hungary's interests, indicating a possible shift in policy regarding Russian energy dependency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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