From Congress to CPI(M): N S Nusoor's Political Shift
Former Youth Congress State vice-president N S Nusoor has joined the CPI(M) after leaving Congress due to a denied election ticket. Inducted by CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan, Nusoor emphasized his commitment to secularism despite potential backlash for his political move.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:52 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant political realignment, former Youth Congress State vice-president N S Nusoor switched allegiance to the CPI(M) on Monday.
He was officially inducted by CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan during a ceremony at the party headquarters, marking Nusoor's departure from the Congress after not receiving a ticket for upcoming elections.
Despite potential accusations of opportunism or betrayal, Nusoor reaffirmed his dedication to secularism, conveying in a Facebook post that his political stance remains unwavering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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