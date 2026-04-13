Left Menu

From Congress to CPI(M): N S Nusoor's Political Shift

Former Youth Congress State vice-president N S Nusoor has joined the CPI(M) after leaving Congress due to a denied election ticket. Inducted by CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan, Nusoor emphasized his commitment to secularism despite potential backlash for his political move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:52 IST
From Congress to CPI(M): N S Nusoor's Political Shift
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political realignment, former Youth Congress State vice-president N S Nusoor switched allegiance to the CPI(M) on Monday.

He was officially inducted by CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan during a ceremony at the party headquarters, marking Nusoor's departure from the Congress after not receiving a ticket for upcoming elections.

Despite potential accusations of opportunism or betrayal, Nusoor reaffirmed his dedication to secularism, conveying in a Facebook post that his political stance remains unwavering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Strikes Ground Passengers: The Pension Conflict

Lufthansa Strikes Ground Passengers: The Pension Conflict

 Germany
2
El Nino's Return: A Challenge for India's Monsoon

El Nino's Return: A Challenge for India's Monsoon

 India
3
Karnataka's Recipe for Healthier Government Gatherings

Karnataka's Recipe for Healthier Government Gatherings

 India
4
World Aquatics Lifts Ban on Russian and Belarusian Athletes

World Aquatics Lifts Ban on Russian and Belarusian Athletes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026