From Congress to CPI(M): N S Nusoor's Political Shift

In a significant political realignment, former Youth Congress State vice-president N S Nusoor switched allegiance to the CPI(M) on Monday.

He was officially inducted by CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan during a ceremony at the party headquarters, marking Nusoor's departure from the Congress after not receiving a ticket for upcoming elections.

Despite potential accusations of opportunism or betrayal, Nusoor reaffirmed his dedication to secularism, conveying in a Facebook post that his political stance remains unwavering.

(With inputs from agencies.)