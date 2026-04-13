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BJP Seeks Ban on TMC Candidate Amid Foreign Nationals Controversy in West Bengal Polls

The BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Trinamool Congress candidate Aditi Munsi, urging a ban on her campaigning for allegedly involving foreign nationals in her rallies. The BJP claims Nigerian nationals were spotted participating in the campaign, prompting calls for legal action and their deportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:04 IST
BJP Seeks Ban on TMC Candidate Amid Foreign Nationals Controversy in West Bengal Polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has requested the Election Commission to prevent Trinamool Congress candidate Aditi Munsi from campaigning in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. This call follows allegations that foreign nationals participated in her political rallies within the Rajarhat-Gopalpur Assembly constituency.

According to the BJP's complaint, Nigerian nationals were seen actively engaging in Munsi's public meetings, waving TMC flags and shouting slogans. The BJP has expressed concerns that such involvement could violate Indian laws, citing the Constitution, the Foreigners Act, and the Representation of the People Act, which they argue restrict electoral participation to Indian citizens.

The complaint, submitted by BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya and leader Shishir Bajoria, also requests the removal of related videos from social media and the cancellation of the involved parties' visas. Meanwhile, a local TMC leader indicated that the Nigerian individuals were local club footballers who may have inadvertently joined the rally, denying any organized involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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