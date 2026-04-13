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Tensions Escalate as US-Iran Peace Talks Collapse in Pakistan

The US-Iran peace talks held in Pakistan collapsed, leaving a tentative ceasefire and global energy market stability in doubt. Both parties blamed each other, with the US targeting Iran's nuclear goals as a stalling factor. The breakdown impacts critical global shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:31 IST
Tensions Escalate as US-Iran Peace Talks Collapse in Pakistan
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Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor criticized the failed US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan, quoting an Urdu couplet about uncertainty. The talks, held in Islamabad, ended without agreement, casting doubt over a two-week ceasefire and impacting global energy market stability.

US Vice President J D Vance, head of the American delegation, stated that Iran rejected Washington's 'final and best offer,' while President Donald Trump blamed Iran's nuclear ambitions for the negotiation's failure. Trump announced US Navy operations to monitor vessels paying transit tolls to Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping lane for global oil and LNG.

Iran's Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, indicated distrust in US intentions. The Iranian foreign ministry accused the US of 'excessive' demands. The failure to reach an agreement raises concerns about military operations and the Strait of Hormuz's reopening.

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