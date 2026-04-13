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NPP Calls for Re-Poll in Nagaland Due to Voting Irregularities

The National People's Party has urged India's Election Commission for a re-poll in two Nagaland polling stations, citing irregularities and low voter turnout. Alleged suppression and interference, alongside security concerns, led the party to demand the invalidation of results and a new, secure voting process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:40 IST
NPP Calls for Re-Poll in Nagaland Due to Voting Irregularities
  • Country:
  • India

The National People's Party (NPP) on Monday formally requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct a re-poll in two specific polling stations within the Koridang Assembly Constituency, Nagaland, highlighting significant irregularities during the bypoll on April 9.

The party pointed to an unusually low voter turnout at Alichen Polling Stations II and IV, describing figures as 'statistically indefensible' when compared to other stations. Allegations include a mid-day voting halt due to ID verification, ECI observer interference, and a threatening security presence.

NPP has called for the invalidation of votes in the disputed stations and demands deployment of Central Armed Police Forces for future security. They also seek a rapid inquiry into the conduct of election officials and related authorities during the bypoll.

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