Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Fierce Battle: Defying BJP's National Power

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claims to be battling against 19 states and the central government, led by BJP, for the state's assembly elections. She accuses the BJP of election interference and vows to continue her fight for the common people, despite alleged intimidation tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suri | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:34 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Fierce Battle: Defying BJP's National Power
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during a series of election rallies, claimed that she is up against a formidable force, as 19 states along with the Centre have joined hands to oppose her. Banerjee accused the BJP of resorting to intimidation tactics and asserted her unwavering resolve to fight for the common people.

Addressing the large gatherings, Banerjee stated that the BJP-led government could not win West Bengal elections by deploying forces from Delhi. She alleged large-scale interference in the electoral process, including the deletion of voters' names from electoral rolls, and challenged the BJP to compete using the 2024 voters' list.

The TMC leader took a jab at Prime Minister Modi, questioning his intentions of becoming West Bengal's Chief Minister. She also accused the BJP of trying to influence votes through financial means and warned of potential legal repercussions if people accepted money from them. The state elections are set for April 23 and 29, with results to be announced on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pressure Mounts on TCS Amid Harassment and Conversion Allegations

Pressure Mounts on TCS Amid Harassment and Conversion Allegations

 India
2
Fraudulent Promises: Overseas Job Scam Unveiled

Fraudulent Promises: Overseas Job Scam Unveiled

 India
3
Unrest in Noida: A Conspiracy Unveiled?

Unrest in Noida: A Conspiracy Unveiled?

 India
4
Electoral Roll Exclusion Spurs Arambagh Residents to Plea for Death

Electoral Roll Exclusion Spurs Arambagh Residents to Plea for Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026