Mamata Banerjee's Fierce Battle: Defying BJP's National Power

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during a series of election rallies, claimed that she is up against a formidable force, as 19 states along with the Centre have joined hands to oppose her. Banerjee accused the BJP of resorting to intimidation tactics and asserted her unwavering resolve to fight for the common people.

Addressing the large gatherings, Banerjee stated that the BJP-led government could not win West Bengal elections by deploying forces from Delhi. She alleged large-scale interference in the electoral process, including the deletion of voters' names from electoral rolls, and challenged the BJP to compete using the 2024 voters' list.

The TMC leader took a jab at Prime Minister Modi, questioning his intentions of becoming West Bengal's Chief Minister. She also accused the BJP of trying to influence votes through financial means and warned of potential legal repercussions if people accepted money from them. The state elections are set for April 23 and 29, with results to be announced on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)