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Trump's AI Image Sparks Religious Outcry Amidst Feud with Pope Leo

Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image depicting himself in a divine manner, inciting criticism from supporters and religious figures. The incident coincided with a spat with Pope Leo over policies and war declarations, highlighting tensions between Trump and religious sectors, essential during his 2024 election win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:38 IST
Trump's AI Image Sparks Religious Outcry Amidst Feud with Pope Leo
Donald Trump

In a move that has drawn sharp criticism, former U.S. President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image portraying himself as a Jesus-like figure on Sunday. The post, made on Trump's Truth Social platform, was quickly deleted on Monday after backlash from religious conservatives and public figures who routinely support him.

This development occurred amidst a contentious clash with Pope Leo, the first American pope, who has openly criticized Trump's foreign policies, particularly the U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran, branding them inhumane. In a recent speech, Pope Leo condemned neocolonial powers, implying criticism towards the U.S., albeit indirectly.

The controversial image depicted Trump in a white robe with symbolic elements, suggesting divine powers, and sparked debate within the religious community. While some supporters viewed it as offensive, others highlighted Trump's past outreach efforts toward religious voters during his successful 2024 presidential campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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