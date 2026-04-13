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China-Pakistan Diplomatic Drive to Sustain West Asia Peace

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar emphasized preventing a reignition of the US-Iran conflict in West Asia. Both reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, highlighting Pakistan's role in fostering peace through the Pakistan-China Five-Point Peace Initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:52 IST
China-Pakistan Diplomatic Drive to Sustain West Asia Peace
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Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, have underscored the importance of preventing the US-Iran conflict from reigniting in West Asia, marking it as a top priority.

During a recent phone conversation, the two leaders exchanged views following the conclusion of the Islamabad Talks. They reiterated the necessity of dialogue and diplomacy, citing the Pakistan-China Five-Point Peace Initiative as a pathway to regional stability.

Both countries praised Pakistan's initiative in fostering peace and stressed the need for continued collaboration, noting the ongoing momentum towards maintaining a ceasefire. China's state-run Xinhua reported that China remains supportive of Pakistan's diplomatic efforts, as reaffirmed by a statement from the Pakistani Foreign Office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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