China-Pakistan Diplomatic Drive to Sustain West Asia Peace

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, have underscored the importance of preventing the US-Iran conflict from reigniting in West Asia, marking it as a top priority.

During a recent phone conversation, the two leaders exchanged views following the conclusion of the Islamabad Talks. They reiterated the necessity of dialogue and diplomacy, citing the Pakistan-China Five-Point Peace Initiative as a pathway to regional stability.

Both countries praised Pakistan's initiative in fostering peace and stressed the need for continued collaboration, noting the ongoing momentum towards maintaining a ceasefire. China's state-run Xinhua reported that China remains supportive of Pakistan's diplomatic efforts, as reaffirmed by a statement from the Pakistani Foreign Office.

(With inputs from agencies.)