China-Pakistan Diplomatic Drive to Sustain West Asia Peace
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar emphasized preventing a reignition of the US-Iran conflict in West Asia. Both reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, highlighting Pakistan's role in fostering peace through the Pakistan-China Five-Point Peace Initiative.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, have underscored the importance of preventing the US-Iran conflict from reigniting in West Asia, marking it as a top priority.
During a recent phone conversation, the two leaders exchanged views following the conclusion of the Islamabad Talks. They reiterated the necessity of dialogue and diplomacy, citing the Pakistan-China Five-Point Peace Initiative as a pathway to regional stability.
Both countries praised Pakistan's initiative in fostering peace and stressed the need for continued collaboration, noting the ongoing momentum towards maintaining a ceasefire. China's state-run Xinhua reported that China remains supportive of Pakistan's diplomatic efforts, as reaffirmed by a statement from the Pakistani Foreign Office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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