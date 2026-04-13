Noida Unrest: Wage Protests Spark Chaos and Political Backlash

In a dramatic turn of events, factory workers' protests seeking wage hikes in Noida escalated into violence on Monday. The demonstrations led to torching of vehicles, vandalism, and forced the Uttar Pradesh government into crisis mode.

Traffic was paralyzed as protesters blocked critical routes, leaving many commuters stranded. The state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promised support to workers but faced criticism for allegedly poor intelligence handling.

The government responded by forming a special committee to address workers' grievances, while political opponents blamed the administration for deepening the crisis amid growing economic discomfort for citizens.