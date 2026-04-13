India and France Strengthen Strategic Partnership

In a significant diplomatic engagement, senior officials from India and France met on Monday to discuss a broad array of strategic issues. The talks were part of the India–France Foreign Office Consultations, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and French Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Martin Briens co-chairing the meeting.

Primary subjects of discussion included defense, civil nuclear energy, space, and digital cooperation, reflecting the Special Global Strategic Partnership between the nations. The officials deliberated on global challenges like climate change, the Indo-Pacific dynamics, and tensions in West Asia.

In anticipation of President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India in 2026, both countries emphasized enhancing bilateral cooperation and doubling trade. The meeting is seen as a precursor to further strategic talks later this year, underscoring the importance of India-France ties amid evolving global landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)