Left Menu

India and France Strengthen Strategic Partnership

Senior officials of India and France discussed various strategic issues including defense, nuclear energy, and digital cooperation during the India–France Foreign Office Consultations. They focused on bilateral relations and global challenges such as climate change and West Asia tensions, aiming for enhanced cooperation and increasing bilateral trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:39 IST
India and France Strengthen Strategic Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant diplomatic engagement, senior officials from India and France met on Monday to discuss a broad array of strategic issues. The talks were part of the India–France Foreign Office Consultations, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and French Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Martin Briens co-chairing the meeting.

Primary subjects of discussion included defense, civil nuclear energy, space, and digital cooperation, reflecting the Special Global Strategic Partnership between the nations. The officials deliberated on global challenges like climate change, the Indo-Pacific dynamics, and tensions in West Asia.

In anticipation of President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India in 2026, both countries emphasized enhancing bilateral cooperation and doubling trade. The meeting is seen as a precursor to further strategic talks later this year, underscoring the importance of India-France ties amid evolving global landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sunrisers Dominate Royals with All-Round Performance

Sunrisers Dominate Royals with All-Round Performance

 India
2
Cricket Comeback: RR's Tumultuous Innings Against Mighty Bowlers

Cricket Comeback: RR's Tumultuous Innings Against Mighty Bowlers

 India
3
Cocaine Bust: DRI Nabs Suspect on Rajdhani Express

Cocaine Bust: DRI Nabs Suspect on Rajdhani Express

 India
4
Supreme Court Scrutinizes Ghaziabad Police Probe in Child Murder Case

Supreme Court Scrutinizes Ghaziabad Police Probe in Child Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026