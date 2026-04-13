Peru's Tense Election: Political Turmoil and Disruptions Lead to Runoff

In a critical moment for Peru, nearly half of the official vote count was still outstanding as frustrations mounted over Sunday's general election disruptions. Keiko Fujimori stands in the lead, and a July 7 runoff seems almost guaranteed.

More than 54% of votes have been counted, marking Fujimori at 17%, followed closely by former Lima Mayor Rafael Lopez Aliaga at 15%, and center-left candidate Jorge Nieto at 14%. With logistical issues leading to extended voting hours, the country's political uncertainty is set to continue amidst intensifying geopolitical tensions.

Prolonged delays in vote counting have spurred fears of fraud allegations as close margins between candidates Kei Fujimori, Lopez Aliaga, and Nieto heighten election tension. The electoral process's credibility is under scrutiny, undermining faith in Peru's political institutions after years of instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)