Presidential Delivery: Fast Food and Funny Moments at White House

In a unique celebration at the White House, President Donald Trump marked the first anniversary of the no tax on tips law with an unusual McDonald's delivery, courtesy of Sharon Simmons, a DoorDash Grandmother.

The event took a humorous turn as Trump received the food bags in the Oval Office, joking about the appearance of the delivery not being staged. Simmons, wearing her DoorDash uniform, was invited by the President to join an impromptu press interaction outside the Oval Office.

This jovial encounter highlighted the impact of the no tax on tips legislation, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noting Simmons' substantial earnings due to the new law. Trump also extended a personal invitation to Simmons and her husband for an upcoming UFC event at the White House lawns.

(With inputs from agencies.)