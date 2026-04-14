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Presidential Delivery: Fast Food and Funny Moments at White House

In a lighthearted event at the White House, President Donald Trump received a McDonald's delivery from Sharon Simmons, a DoorDash courier, celebrating the anniversary of the no tax on tips law. The event included a media interaction, where Trump's jovial comments and Simmons' surprised participation entertained the gathered press.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2026 00:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 00:11 IST
Presidential Delivery: Fast Food and Funny Moments at White House
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a unique celebration at the White House, President Donald Trump marked the first anniversary of the no tax on tips law with an unusual McDonald's delivery, courtesy of Sharon Simmons, a DoorDash Grandmother.

The event took a humorous turn as Trump received the food bags in the Oval Office, joking about the appearance of the delivery not being staged. Simmons, wearing her DoorDash uniform, was invited by the President to join an impromptu press interaction outside the Oval Office.

This jovial encounter highlighted the impact of the no tax on tips legislation, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noting Simmons' substantial earnings due to the new law. Trump also extended a personal invitation to Simmons and her husband for an upcoming UFC event at the White House lawns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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