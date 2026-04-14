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Michelle Steel Takes Aim at Diplomatic Role as U.S. Ambassador to Seoul

Former California congresswoman Michelle Steel has been nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump as the ambassador to South Korea. The position, vacant during Trump's second term, now awaits congressional approval. Steel's previous political race gained attention for its contentious nature, highlighting her experience in political challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 03:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 03:08 IST
Michelle Steel Takes Aim at Diplomatic Role as U.S. Ambassador to Seoul

In a notable nomination, U.S. President Donald Trump has tapped Michelle Steel, a former California congresswoman, to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Seoul. The position has remained unfilled during Trump's second term, an unexpected void considering South Korea's critical ally status.

The White House broke the news of the nomination on Monday, indicating the need for congressional approval. Kevin Kim, a senior State Department official, has been fulfilling ambassadorial duties since last October after outgoing President Joe Biden's appointee, Philip Goldberg, left the post.

Steel, recognized for her conservative Republican stance, garnered attention in 2024 when she narrowly lost her congressional reelection bid. Her race against Democrat Derek Tran, characterized by allegations of red-baiting, underscored the fierce political rivalry within Orange County's Asian-American community.

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