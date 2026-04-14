Peruvian Presidential Race Faces Uncertainty Amid Voting Delays

The presidential race in Peru remains unpredictable as voting issues persist following a second day of elections. Currently, conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori holds the lead, yet no definitive second-place contender has emerged for the anticipated June runoff. With just under 60% of the votes tallied, right-wing former Lima Mayor Rafael Lopez Aliaga, center-left candidate Jorge Nieto, and outsider Ricardo Belmont are all within a very narrow margin, polling between 10-14%.

Voter turnout continues amid widespread reports of delays, largely in Lima, after a logistical failure hampered Sunday's election. None of the leading candidates secured the necessary 50% to win outright, indicating a runoff on June 7 is inevitable. The voting delays have been attributed to a failure in delivering voting materials on schedule, leading to extended voting hours. Jose Samame, managing director of the ONPE, resigned following these complications and is under investigation.

Long lines were reported at polling stations, where residents, such as Angela Rios, expressed frustration, declaring the situation unjust as many awaited longer to cast their votes. This election is crucial for the country grappling with political instability, as Peru has seen eight presidents since 2018. The political turbulence has strained trust in governance, raising concerns over the election's integrity and the future state leadership.