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Mark Carney Secures Historic Majority: A New Era for Canada's Liberals

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney achieved a parliamentary majority for his Liberal government, allowing him to advance his legislative goals in a fraught geopolitical climate. The win expands the Liberal seat count, affording Carney greater governing freedom until at least the 2029 national elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 07:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 07:11 IST
Mark Carney Secures Historic Majority: A New Era for Canada's Liberals
Mark Carney

In a significant political shift, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Liberal Party have claimed a parliamentary majority, CBC News reported Monday. This victory is set to empower Carney with the legislative backing needed for navigating the complex global landscape.

Monday's special elections in Ontario and Quebec saw the Liberals secure crucial ridings, including University—Rosedale, boosting Carney's seat count to 172 in the 343-seat House of Commons. This majority arrives at a critical moment, as Canada grapples with trade tensions initiated by the United States under former President Donald Trump.

This development strengthens Carney's governance until at least 2029, when the next national elections are scheduled. With recent defections to the Liberals from five opposition legislators, Carney's government now holds a more comfortable advantage than seen in years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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