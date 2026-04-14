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Mark Carney's Triumph: Securing a Majority in Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney secured a majority government in a special election, allowing the Liberals to pass legislation without opposition support. Fueled by a speech in Davos, where he condemned economic coercion, Carney has gained popularity, moving the Liberals to the center-right and solidifying power until 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 14-04-2026 07:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 07:53 IST
Mark Carney's Triumph: Securing a Majority in Canada
Mark Carney
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has secured a decisive victory, forming a majority government following a special election on Monday night. This outcome empowers his Liberal party to pass legislation independently of opposition support.

Voters participated in selecting representatives for three vacant seats within the 343 represented in Parliament. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation predicted a Liberal win in a Toronto district, with two other districts' results pending.

Former central bank head Carney, who succeeded Justin Trudeau in 2025 and has moved the Liberals to the center-right, has leveraged speeches like the one condemning economic coercion at Davos to bolster support. His leadership is expected to keep the party in power until 2029, amid growing domestic approval.

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