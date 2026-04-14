Michelle Steel Nominated as U.S. Ambassador to Seoul

In a significant diplomatic move, President Donald Trump has nominated Michelle Steel, former California congresswoman, to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Seoul. The post has remained vacant throughout Trump's presidency, despite South Korea's strategic importance as an American ally.

The White House announced Steel's nomination on Monday, and it now awaits congressional approval. South Korea's presidential office expressed optimism about Steel's potential appointment, anticipating that she will play a pivotal role in fortifying bilateral ties and fostering a spirit of camaraderie between the nations.

The ambassadorship in Seoul has been temporarily filled by senior State Department official Kevin Kim since last October. Michelle Steel's nomination is set against a backdrop of dynamic political landscapes, as she narrowly lost her bid for reelection in 2024 after serving two terms in her congressional role.