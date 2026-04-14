Mark Carney's Triumphant Majority Secures Canadian Liberal Stability

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney successfully obtained a parliamentary majority for his Liberal government, which he claims will enhance his capacity to tackle the trade conflict initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump. This winning streak implies Carney can avoid elections for several years.

The consolidation occurred after opposition members switched allegiances to join Carney's camp, leading to special election victories in Ontario's University-Rosedale and Scarborough Southwest ridings. The Liberal Party, now holding 173 seats, can pass legislation without opposition support, a privilege unseen since Justin Trudeau's administration ended in 2019.

This newfound majority solidifies Carney's leadership and underscores his appeal over Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who was previously favored to win the next election. Analysts attribute Carney's favorable perception to his adept management of economic challenges and assertive diplomacy in trade disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)