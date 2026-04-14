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UN Calls for Continued Dialogue and Ceasefire Amid West Asia Conflict

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges constructive discussions between Iran and the US to continue after negotiations ended without a deal. The talks were a positive step, he says, but the ceasefire must be preserved, and violations must cease. Collaboration on a durable agreement is essential for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 14-04-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 10:50 IST
UN Calls for Continued Dialogue and Ceasefire Amid West Asia Conflict
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UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasized the need for ongoing dialogue between Iran and the United States. Following 21-hour talks in Islamabad, which concluded without reaching an agreement to end the ongoing West Asia conflict, Guterres stressed the importance of maintaining the ceasefire and continuing negotiations.

While the discussions in Pakistan did not yield a deal, they marked a significant step toward fostering renewed dialogue between the nations. UN spokesperson indicated that the talks demonstrated a seriousness of engagement despite rooted differences, which Guterres acknowledged cannot be resolved overnight.

The Secretary-General highlighted the critical nature of preserving the ceasefire and respecting international law, particularly regarding navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Guterres noted the broader implications of disrupted maritime trade on global economies and food security, urging international support for mediatory efforts by countries like Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

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