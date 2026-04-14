China and Spain Pledge Stronger Ties Amid Global Conflicts

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez have vowed to fortify bilateral relations and uphold multilateralism amidst ongoing global conflicts. The leadership dialogue took place on Tuesday in Beijing, emphasizing cooperation to counter the global trend towards unilateralism.

President Xi underscored the importance of communication, mutual trust, and strategic cooperation to thwart the regressive return to the 'law of the jungle.' He hosted Prime Minister Sánchez at the Great Hall of the People, where several key global issues were on the agenda.

Prime Minister Sánchez concurred with Xi's views, highlighting the potential of China and Spain in addressing trade tensions and geopolitical complexities, alongside environmental and social challenges. The visit, Sánchez's fourth in three years, also reflects Spain's interest in bolstering its commercial ties with China amid fraught relations with the US.