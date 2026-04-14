Doubts Cast on National Rally's Economic Credibility Ahead of 2027 French Elections

U.S. officials expressed reservations about the economic strategies proposed by France's far-right National Rally party. Despite their growing parliamentary strength and the potential for a 2027 electoral victory, the party's plans have not convinced U.S. diplomats, concerned about the feasibility of their economic policies, according to informed sources.

The discussions, led by U.S. Ambassador Charles Kushner, involved key figures like Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella. While the National Rally seeks to boost household purchasing power and reduce public spending, U.S. officials were perplexed by the lack of detailed strategies for trimming France's substantial deficit and implementing tax reforms.

With France's economy bogged down by slow growth and high debt, the RN's mixed economic messaging remains a sticking point. Business leaders have voiced confusion over the party's divergent economic approach, sparking meetings between RN leaders and CEOs to clarify their stance as the 2027 elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)