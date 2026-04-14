Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Statue Vandalism and Beautification Funding

On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the ruling BJP, accusing them of hypocrisy in their treatment of Dr. B R Ambedkar statues. Highlighting a history of vandalism, Yadav questioned the party's motives behind allocating Rs 403 crore for their beautification under the 'Dr Ambedkar Moorti Vikas Yojana'.

Yadav's comments came during his tribute to Ambedkar on the 135th birth anniversary in Lucknow. He argued that the BJP's initiative is a ploy to gain favor before elections, despite the broken statues over the past decade. Yadav asserted that citizens are aware of BJP's alleged conspiracies.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has approved the beautification project, which includes memorials of several social justice icons. Yadav vowed to continue fighting for social justice and criticized the BJP for perceived injustices against Dalits and minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)