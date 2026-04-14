Empowering Women: Landmark Bill for 33% Reservation in Politics Set for Introduction
A significant bill proposing 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies is poised for introduction in Parliament. Aiming to amend Article 81 of the Constitution, the bill will increase the Lok Sabha's strength to 850 members. It uses the 2011 Census data to redraw constituencies.
- Country:
- India
In a bold legislative move, the Indian government is set to introduce a bill that will operationalize a 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. This landmark bill aims at reshaping the country's political landscape by increasing the strength of the lower house to up to 850 members from the current 543.
The bill, which seeks to amend Article 81 of the Constitution, uses the 2011 Census data as a base to redraw constituencies. It specifies that the House of the People shall have no more than 815 members from states and an additional 35 from Union territories, following a directive that Parliament may establish by law.
This legislative package includes a Constitution amendment bill, reflecting the government's intent to fast-track the women's reservation Act of 2023. Addressing challenges related to census data timelines, the proposal endeavors to ensure prompt and effective female participation in India's democratic process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana CM Reddy Pushes Against Delimitation: A Battle for Fair Representation
Southern CMs Unite Against Centre's Delimitation Plans: A Showdown Looms
Stalin Warns of Massive Agitation Over Delimitation Secrecy
Southern CMs Demand Dialogue on Delimitation Amid Women's Reservation Push
Pro-rata delimitation will do 'injustice' to southern states: T'gana CM in Hyderabad.