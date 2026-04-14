Empowering Women: Landmark Bill for 33% Reservation in Politics Set for Introduction

In a bold legislative move, the Indian government is set to introduce a bill that will operationalize a 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. This landmark bill aims at reshaping the country's political landscape by increasing the strength of the lower house to up to 850 members from the current 543.

The bill, which seeks to amend Article 81 of the Constitution, uses the 2011 Census data as a base to redraw constituencies. It specifies that the House of the People shall have no more than 815 members from states and an additional 35 from Union territories, following a directive that Parliament may establish by law.

This legislative package includes a Constitution amendment bill, reflecting the government's intent to fast-track the women's reservation Act of 2023. Addressing challenges related to census data timelines, the proposal endeavors to ensure prompt and effective female participation in India's democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)