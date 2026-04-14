Left Menu

Empowering Women: Landmark Bill for 33% Reservation in Politics Set for Introduction

A significant bill proposing 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies is poised for introduction in Parliament. Aiming to amend Article 81 of the Constitution, the bill will increase the Lok Sabha's strength to 850 members. It uses the 2011 Census data to redraw constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:58 IST
Empowering Women: Landmark Bill for 33% Reservation in Politics Set for Introduction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold legislative move, the Indian government is set to introduce a bill that will operationalize a 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. This landmark bill aims at reshaping the country's political landscape by increasing the strength of the lower house to up to 850 members from the current 543.

The bill, which seeks to amend Article 81 of the Constitution, uses the 2011 Census data as a base to redraw constituencies. It specifies that the House of the People shall have no more than 815 members from states and an additional 35 from Union territories, following a directive that Parliament may establish by law.

This legislative package includes a Constitution amendment bill, reflecting the government's intent to fast-track the women's reservation Act of 2023. Addressing challenges related to census data timelines, the proposal endeavors to ensure prompt and effective female participation in India's democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape: BJP's Vision for Change

Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape: BJP's Vision for Change

 India
2
Diplomatic Dialogues: Chancellor Merz Calls for Peace in Middle East

Diplomatic Dialogues: Chancellor Merz Calls for Peace in Middle East

 Germany
3
UEFA Dismisses Barcelona's Referee Complaint in Champions League Quarters

UEFA Dismisses Barcelona's Referee Complaint in Champions League Quarters

 Global
4
Greece Revises 2026 Growth Forecast Amid Middle East Tensions

Greece Revises 2026 Growth Forecast Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026