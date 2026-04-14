Rahul Gandhi's Battle for Bengal: A Fight Against BJP and TMC

In a fiery series of rallies across West Bengal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused both the BJP and the TMC of destructive governance and corruption. Speaking to crowds in Uttar Dinajpur, Malda, and Murshidabad, Gandhi painted a grim picture of Bengal's current political landscape.

Gandhi alleged that the ruling TMC had worsened unemployment in the state, calling out Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to deliver on job promises. Meanwhile, he claimed that the BJP's influence had grown due to the TMC's corruption and governance failures. Gandhi positioned Congress as the only viable alternative for Bengal's future.

The Congress leader also sharply criticized PM Narendra Modi, especially over India's recent trade deals with the US. He warned that these deals would devastate India's small industries and agriculture sector, framing them as acts of national betrayal. Gandhi urged Bengal's voters to support Congress in the upcoming elections as a vote for unity and progress.